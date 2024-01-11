The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

End of an era: Council officially winds up saleyards committee

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
January 11 2024 - 4:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The saleywards advisory committee is no more after a vote of council. Picture file
The saleywards advisory committee is no more after a vote of council. Picture file

Warrnambool City Council has voted to disband its saleyards advisory committee in the wake of the facility's closure.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.