End of an era: Council officially winds up saleyards committee

Warrnambool City Council has voted to disband its saleyards advisory committee in the wake of the facility's closure.
The decision came as part of a motion at December's council meeting to appoint councillors to 13 different council-run advisory committees as well as regional and state bodies.
Chief executive officer Andrew Mason said closing the committee was because the saleyards was no longer operating.
But just what the council plans to do with the site long-term is still to be decided with a land use study set to go before councillors early in the new year.
The council had been set to spend about $5.6 million upgrading the ageing facility but after a heated public debate over the long-term future of the site councillors voted 4-3 in November 2022 to close it down mid-2023 rather than spend the money.
The walkways replaced the concrete ones that collapsed in 2020 which led to WorkSafe prosecution.
The council pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court to a charge of failing to ensure persons were not exposed to risks between 2015 and the collapse on October 21, 2020.
While councillor representation on the saleyards committee was no longer needed, mayor Ben Blain said council would add a representative to the Great Ocean Road Regional Tourism Board.
Cr Debbie Arnott will take up that position.
