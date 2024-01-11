Record smashed: City roof water collection notches 331 litres per second

Warrnambool's one in 100-year rainfall on January 7, 2024, wreaked havoc for many, but it was great news for the city's roof water harvesting system, which smashed its daily collection record.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Wannon Water started the Warrnambool roof water harvesting system in 2011 as a pilot program collecting rainwater from roofs on 250 lots across two subdivisions in the city's north. It has since expanded to include industrial sheds at Gateway Business Park in Horne Road, the sporting precinct at Albert Park, and buildings at Warrnambool College.
When the rain started tumbling down on the afternoon of January 7, most of it ended up in the city's storm water system, but a tiny fraction was trapped on the network of roofs involved in the harvesting program. And because of the intensity of the rainfall, that tiny fraction was still a huge amount of H2O, with 331 litres per second flowing into the system at 5pm that afternoon.
Wannon Water asset planning branch manager Peter Wilson said the system collected a massive volume in just eight hours.
"During the eight hours from 4pm to midnight, we harvested 2.5 million litres of water which is enough to supply 17 houses for an entire year," Mr Wilson said.
"This is rainwater that would normally be lost in run-off to stormwater. The harvesting system recognises rainwater is a valuable resource and reduces urban run-off problems including high stormwater flows, scouring of waterways and flooding."
The network of roofs is connected by pipes to the Brierly Basin, where the rainwater flows before being pumped onwards to the Warrnambool Water Treatment Plant where it is disinfected and becomes part of the city's supply of drinking water.
The pilot program started as one of several initiatives to decrease Warrnambool's reliance on the Otway Ranges for its drinking water supply. The majority of the city's drinking water is pumped more than 90 kilometres from the Otways, but as Warrnambool grows there are concerns about the sustainability of that arrangement without extra supplies being added.
Mr Wilson said the effort of pumping water such a long way was also economically and environmentally costly.
"There are huge financial and environmental costs associated with pumping water such a large distance. Energy is a significant operational cost for our business so we've been working hard to reduce our emissions and provide future savings for our customers," he said.
Each home connected to the system collects about 150,000 litres per year, which is about the amount the average household consumes over that period.
Wannon Water has extended the roof water pipeline to allow a further 580 future homes to be added to the network and the system is progressively being expanded as development occurs in Warrnambool's main north-east growth corridor over the next 30 years.
The water authority eventually plans to have 3,000 new homes forming an urban catchment collecting 471 million litres of water each year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.