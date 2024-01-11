Flood victims targeted by 'pretty cruel' thieves

Five properties in the main street of Heywood, some impacted by flood water earlier in the week, have been targeted by thieves.
A Portland police crime investigation unit spokesperson said offenders forced entry to the properties through doors between 9.20pm Tuesday, January 9, and 6.30am, Wednesday, January 10, 2024.
"Some of the properties did flood earlier in the weekend, but there's no information to suggest they were targeted as a result of the flooding," she said.
"It was a double whammy for some of the businesses and you have to feel sorry for those people. It's pretty cruel.
"The burglaries were committed some time between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
"Anyone with information is requested to contact the Portland police station (5522 1500) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
Bondy's Pizza, a hairdresser, Winda-Marra co-op, Ezmae's coffee shop and the Heathmere Hall were broken into with about $730 stolen in cash floats from businesses.
Nothing appeared to have been taken from the Heathmere Hall.
Crime scene officers attended and processed the scenes and police are waiting for results from those investigations.
Portland police also raided two Portland properties earlier in the week.
At one address in south Portland a small amount of cannabis and suspected stolen property was seized.
Police detectives are yet to speak to a woman of interest, but she is expected to be arrested and interviewed about allegations in the coming days.
At a second address a 30-year-old Portland man was arrested, charged and bailed to appear in Portland Magistrates Court on April 16.
He's been charged with possessing and using a drug of dependence.
