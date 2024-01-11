The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Teen disappointed by response on concerns raised about south-west roads

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated January 11 2024 - 12:13pm, first published 11:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mailors Flat resident Aden Gilding, 13, is concerned about the state of south-west roads. Picture: Supplied
Mailors Flat resident Aden Gilding, 13, is concerned about the state of south-west roads. Picture: Supplied

A teen has expressed disappointment over the response he received from the state government about the condition of south-west roads.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.