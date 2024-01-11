Teen disappointed by response on concerns raised about south-west roads

A teen has expressed disappointment over the response he received from the state government about the condition of south-west roads.
Mailors Flat resident Aden Gilding, 13, wrote to Roads Minister Melissa Horne in October last year.
The Hawkesdale College student expressed concerns about the state of the region's roads.
A truck hit mother Jodie, sister Matilda and Aden from behind last year, causing their vehicle to almost flip. That experience has prompted the Mailors Flat youngster to voice his concerns.
"I'm most concerned about Conns Lane in Southern Cross and Tower Hill-Koroit Road," Aden said.
"These roads are in terrible condition and I believe it's not just the roads but also the behaviour of some road users that adds to the concern."
In the response sent to Aden, Ms Horne references unprecedented levels of rainfall in the past two years when addressing the condition of roads.
"When we have extended periods of above average rainfall like this, damage to our roads is inevitable. This is caused by water inundating the road surface and seeping into the road base, which then becomes unstable as traffic drives over the area, causing the road surface to crack and sink," Ms Horne said in her response.
However, Aden expressed disappointment the response didn't directly address his concerns about south-west roads.
"It appears that the response from the Road Minister was comprehensive and well-considered, providing clarity on various aspects," Aden told The Standard.
"However, a notable gap exists as there was no mention of planning for roads in the Koroit and Warrnambool area.
"Despite seeking answers about the current state of roads in the south-west, the response does not offer insights into why these roads are in a deteriorating condition."
Aden said he remained concerned about the condition of roads.
He said he was concerned there would be more accidents on south-west roads.
"The deterioration within Koroit and Warrnambool raises questions about the effectiveness of any implemented measures and emphasises the urgency for further action," Aden said.
His comments come after a motorist warned other road users about the growing number of potholes on the Princes Highway.
Geoff Sharp said potholes were littered along the highway following heavy rainfall across the weekend.
"It's going to be a matter of time with the way the roads are that someone will lose their life," he said.
During a visit to Warrnambool in May 2023 Ms Horne said she was "acutely" aware of the strain the region's roads were under with increased traffic taking its toll.
