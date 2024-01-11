The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

South-west residents urged to give special visitor space as health assessed

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
January 11 2024 - 11:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There have been reports that Sammy the seal, a visitor to Portland, may be unwell.
There have been reports that Sammy the seal, a visitor to Portland, may be unwell.

There have been reports that a popular visitor to Portland may be injured or unwell.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.