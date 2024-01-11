South-west residents urged to give special visitor space as health assessed

There have been reports that a popular visitor to Portland may be injured or unwell.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Sammy the elephant seal hasn't been his usual self in recent days, according to resident Belinda Simmons.
She told The Standard she had contacted Melbourne Zoo and they told her they were sending someone to assess his condition.
Ms Simmons urged residents and visitors to ensure they give the special visitor some space.
"He may or not be unwell but please respect him and not post his location," she said.
"Let's try and make his day a restful one until he is looked after by the right people."
A Conservation Regulator spokeswoman said it had received reports of a suspected injured elephant seal resting on Portland Beach.
"When Forest and Wildlife Officers inspected the beach this morning the seal appeared to have moved on," the spokeswoman said.
"The seal has since been sighted in other areas near the Portland coast and the public are reminded to keep their distance.
The spokeswoman said it wasn't unusual for seals to visit the region.
"During summer, southern elephant seals are known to visit and rest on Victorian beaches," she said.
"Most of them don't need help, so please obey all rules around marine mammals to protect yourselves and the animal."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.