The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Ageing judges tower removed to make way for new $500k structure

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated January 11 2024 - 10:36am, first published 10:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Warrnambool crane operator had an interesting task on December 12, 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.