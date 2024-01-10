Ageing judges tower removed to make way for new $500k structure

A Warrnambool crane operator had an interesting task on December 12, 2024.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The Warrnambool Racing Club's judges tower was removed to make way for a new one.
The state government, Racing Victoria and the Warrnambool Racing Club are chipping in $500,000 to build a new tower.
Works commenced on Monday, December 8, to replace the existing structure after the detection of occupational health and safety issue were found.
As reported in The Standard reported in May 2022, the judges tower, which is home of the judge, course broadcaster, photo camera plus an operator, was erected more than 40 years ago and is a safety hazard because little maintenance had been carried out since it was first installed.
Warrnambool Racing Club chief executive Luke Cann told The Standard earlier this month there was only a small window of opportunity to replace the current structure.
"The existing tower is tired and needs replacing," Cann said.
"There were a few health and safety issues with it after we received an engineer's report. We can't run a race meeting without the tower. Works start on Monday and need to be completed in time for our next race meeting on February 27.
"We don't have much time to move. The new two storey pre-fabricated tower is being built off-site in Melbourne. There's a bit of work that needs doing, it's a complicated job.
"The new tower will need to be craned up into position after the site has been cleared. Several Warrnambool contractors are being used on the project. We're grateful to receive funding from the state government and Racing Victoria for the project."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.