Five things you will - or won't - see at the Port Fairy Rod Run

It is not only one of the biggest events of a Port Fairy summer, it is also heaven for lovers of everything automotive.
The occasion is the Port Fairy Rod Run which will run from January 12 to 14, 2024.
The annual event is organised and run by the South West Street Rodders group with the 2024 version to be the 41st staging.
The cars will arrive in Port Fairy on Friday and will be cruising around the town during the weekend.
On Sunday up to 500 vehicles will be on show at Southcombe Park, from 10am-2pm.
Brian Watt, who is among the weekend's organising team, has helped The Standard comply a list of five things you will, or won't, see on Sunday.
While Australia's very own car is no longer being manufactured, it will be well represented at the show n' shine. Expect to see Commodores from the 1980s with those of us who grew up in that decade now having to face the reality that what were once regular cars during our youth, are now collectors items.
While you will most likely not see Formula One or Touring Cars this weekend, drag cars will be out in force to represent the motor racing industry. Some of these drag cars are kitted out to drive on the road and will roll through the gates under their own steam, while others will be trailered in.
Everyone loves a muscle car and there will be plenty to see on Sunday. These will include American cars such as Corvettes and Camaros, as well as Aussie beats such as Monaros and Toranas.
The cars cruising the town during the weekend will mostly be those built pre-1948. The most common of these will be Australian and American-made Fords and Chevrolets.
While there will be lots of local vehicles on show, there will also be owners from right across the state bringing their beloved cars down for the weekend. There will also be live music, merchandise stalls, vintage caravans and motorbikes to round out the experience.
