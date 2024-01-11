The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Timboon family home on acreage

By House of the Week
January 12 2024 - 9:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Timboon family home on acreage
Timboon family home on acreage
  • Lot 1, 46 Colcott Street, Timboon
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
  • $1.5 million
  • Agency: Nutrien Harcourts Timboon
  • Agent: Peter Worden 0418 616 524
  • Inspect: By appointment

Originally built by an orchardist, with evidence of fruit tress still dappled throughout the property, this home is situated in the most picturesque of locations, atop the Power Creek and Rail Trail gully, with views to the north and east that are second to none.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.