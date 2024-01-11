Timboon family home on acreage

Originally built by an orchardist, with evidence of fruit tress still dappled throughout the property, this home is situated in the most picturesque of locations, atop the Power Creek and Rail Trail gully, with views to the north and east that are second to none.
As selling agent Peter Worden explains, the house has been treated to numerous updates during its lifetime, but in the past two years has been more extensively extended and renovated.
"The kitchen and interior decorating have all been done, including new paint and carpets," he says. "There's also been extensive work done to the gardens."
A circular drive leads to the Spotted Gum shiplap-clad entrance, which opens to the family room and its new wool carpets.
Three bedrooms, a study and central bathroom are also located in this wing. Each bedroom has built-in wardrobes, contemporary Roman blinds and bespoke styling.
The main wing and lounge are connected by a large central kitchen. Featuring stone benchtops, an island bench, double oven, quality cabinetry and a walk-in panty, this is unequivocally the heart of the home.
Entertaining is a breeze, with access from the kitchen to the outdoor area, which has a northerly aspect. Summer shade is provided by the enormous ornamental grape vine that produces the most magnificent display of autumn colour.
The main bedroom comprises a large window and sliding door with easterly views over the gully, remote control Roman blinds, new wool carpet, a walk-in wardrobe and an ensuite with separate toilet.
Access from outside into the neighbouring mud room allows for the removal of dirty or wet gear and access directly through to the ensuite. Careful consideration into the functionality of the floorplan was an essential component in the extension, built approximately seven years ago.
Enormous windows in the main living and dining area take advantage of the landscaped garden, and natural country views beyond.
Winter warmth is produced by the wood fire Quadra-Fire stovetop firebox. Effective enough to heat the entire home, there's nothing better than enjoying a rainy afternoon with the fire blazing.
Climate comfort is also provided via three reverse cycle split air conditioning, while each bedroom has a ceiling fan.
Also on the 17-acre block are two large sheds, with the possibility of easy conversion to stables. The land is currently fenced into three large paddocks, all with water troughs supplied by the spring-fed dam.
Fresh water is collected in three 20,000 litre tanks and the septic has been replaced. A chicken coup or dog run, with full protective enclosure is complete and ready for its new inhabitants.
Extensive landscaping surrounds the home with irrigation installed, this property is highly regarded in the district for its stunning build quality and the amazing rural vistas.
