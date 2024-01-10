Federal government asked for lifeline for Tasty Plate after sudden closure

NDIS Minister Bill Shorten has been asked to provide a lifeline to Warrnambool's Tasty Plate.
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan said he was shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden closure of the operation.
"I have made representations to Bill Shorten, the Minister for the NDIS to see whether there is anything that can be done to help and support Tasty Plate to get back on its feet," Mr Tehan said.
"The community was shocked by the announcement and what we've got to do is see whether there is any way we can make Tasty Plate viable going forward."
Mr Tehan said it was a vitally important service.
"We need to see if there are any measures we can take to get it back on its feet and we also need to ensure participants at Tasty Plate have options going forward to get the support they need," he said.
Mr Tehan said he was concerned reductions in funding to NDIS packages was a factor in the closure.
"It's concerning when this starts to impact the viability of an organisation like Tasty Plate because they have provided a much-needed service," he said.
"We have to ensure that the NDIS is providing services that participants want and need."
The Standard asked the state government whether it would provide funding to help the business recover after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The response suggests it has no plans to do so.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell called on the state government to provide interim funding to help the business recover.
"This is a massive blow to the participants," she said.
"The state government should plug the funding gap during this recovery period."
A state government spokeswoman told The Standard it provided significant support to disability services.
"The Victorian government's investment in disability services has almost doubled in the last 10 years - helping the one in six Victorians with a disability to get supports they deserve," the spokeswoman said.
"This includes investment in the NDIS and initiatives to strengthen inclusion of people with disability in employment."
Tasty Plate announced its immediate closure on Monday.
The closure impacts 19 staff members and 14 participants at the Fairy Street cafe, the South West TAFE cafe and the cafe at the city library.
