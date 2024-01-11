Classic qualifying fields: What night each driver will hit the track

THE 10 Americans vying for Flying Horse Bar and Brewery Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic honours will be split evenly across the two qualifying nights.
The Premier Speedway showcase opens with qualifying on Friday, January 19 and Saturday, January 20, 2024, where the 106-car field will be split in half.
The 51st classic's night three finale on Sunday, January 21 will feature the top 90 cars.
Teenage sensation Chase Randall, classic regular Cory Eliason, debutant Riley Goodno and experienced duo Aaron Reutzel and Rico Abreu will fly the USA flag on night one.
Other night one competitors include past classic winners Kerry Madsen, Jamie Veal and Corey McCullagh and defending champion Brock Hallett.
Sheldon Haudenschild, who was runner-up in the 2023 classic, will join fellow Americans Kalib Henry, Brock Zearfoss, Justin Peck and Carson Macedo on the night two line-up.
Night two's field also features in-form Australian number one Jock Goodyer and past classic victors James McFadden and Lachlan McHugh.
The two winners of the preliminary A-Main features will transfer directly onto the front row of the gold scramble on Sunday night, effectively locking themselves in to the 40-lap finale.
V2 Domain Ramsay; W2 Kerry Madsen; S3 Ben Morris; V3 Kaidon Brown; Q5 Brock Hallett; V6 Cameron Water; W8 Andrew Priolo; N9 Lachlan Caunt; NQ9 Nathan McFarlane; T9 Chris Johns; USA9 Chase Randall; V9 Jordan Rae; NT10 Blake Walsh; S11 Scott Enderl; V11 Chris Solomon;VA11 Phil Micallef; VA12 Mark Carlin; S14 Brendan Quinn; Q17 Luke Oldfield; W17 Cory Eliason; S20 Glen Sutherland; USA24 Rico Abreu; V25 Jack Lee; V28 Andrew Hughes; V35 Jamie Veal; N36 Kye Scroop; V37 Grant Anderson; S38 Lachy McDonough; N43 Alex Orr; V43 Corey Sandow; NS45 Jai Stephenson; T45 Chad Gardner; V45 Riley Goodno; Q46 Dylan Menz; V48 Adam King; N49 Jamie Matherson; S52 Matt Egel;Q54 Randy Morgan; N56 Mick Saller; N57 Matt Dumesny; NS57 Brendan Scorgie; T62 Tate Frost; S63 Ryan Jones; V68 Brett Milburn; V71 Marcus Green; V72 Jake Smith; N72 Coby Elliot; Q75 Darren Jensen; W79 Kris Coyle; USA87 Aaron Reutzel; V90 Corey McCullagh; N92 Sam Walsh; V98 Peter Doukas.
A1 Jock Goodyer; Q2 Brent Kratzmann; S2 Craig Vanderstelt; USA2 Justin Peck; W3 Callum Williamson; D5 James McFadden; NQ7 Lockie McHugh; T7 Tim Hutchins; V8 Bobby Daly; Q9 Kye Jensen; N10 Luke Stirton; NQ10 Jy Corbett; V10 Steven Loader; T14 Mark House; N15 Luke Thomas; V15 David Dennison; VA15 Dane Court; N16 Daniel Sayre; Q16 Cody Marsoke; V17 Dennis Jones; NS21 Jordyn Brazier; S24 Ricky Maiolo; NT25 Will Carroll; USA25 Sheldon Haudenschild; W26 James Inglis; S27 Daniel Pestka; T33 Brody Appleby; Q10 Adam Butler; VA36 Ashley Cook; N42 Zac Pacchiarotta; N47 Marcus Dumesny; N48 Jackson Delamont; N53 Alex Attard; N55 Jesse Attard; T55 Jamie Bricknell; V55 Parker Scott; V57 Troy Hose; Q59 Kevin Titman; V60 Jordyn Charge; W60 Kaidon Manders; Q66 Ryan Newton; N78 Kobi Wright; S81 Luke Dillon; N88 Kalib Henry; VA88 Grant Stansfield; V89 Jamie Heyen; Q91 Taylor Prosser; V92 Matthew Reed; USA95 Brock Zearfoss; NS96 Brett Hobson; V97 Tyler Stralow; S98 Chad Ely; N99 Carson Macedo.
