Brighter Days comes to Warrnambool to help good cause

A group of Warrnambool music lovers are playing a key role in bringing a major festival to town.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
A local committee is working hard to help bring to life the Rock For A Cause show at the Lighthouse Theatre on January 20, 2024.
The show will feature the Screamin' Eagles and the Skyhooks Show.
Original Skyhooks member Bob "Bongo" Starkie will be part of the Skyhooks Show band.
The show will be a satellite event for the Brighter Days Festival in Bright, northern Victoria.
This festival happens each long weekend in March in Bright and sells out each year.
The festival raises money and awareness for Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a rare skin blistering disease.
Noel Read is part of a group of friends from Warrnambool who have attended the festival for the past seven years.
"It's a great festival, the music is amazing," Mr Read said.
"They also show videos of EB sufferers and how the money raised helps them.
"It brings a tear to everyone so we decided to see if there was anything we could do in Warrnambool to help."
The offer was taken up by festival organisers who have worked with Mr Read and his local committee to get the January 20 show at the Lighthouse Theatre organised.
"We are so happy to have two great bands as part of the show," Mr Read said.
"The Screamin' Eagles are fantastic and to have that connection to Skyhooks through Bongo is amazing.
"It will be a great night for a really good cause so we encourage people to come along."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.