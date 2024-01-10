Police raid neighbouring homes in Portland, man assisting with inquiries

A 39-year-old Portland man is currently assisting Portland police crime investigators after a raid at his Mitchell Crescent home early on Thursday morning, January 11.
Detective Sergeant Jason von Tunk, of the Portland crime investigation unit, said Portland investigators were assisted by Warrnambool and Hamilton detectives as well as members of the Western Region Crime squad in executing warrants at 6.30am.
He said police members raided neighbouring homes and seized a small amount of methamphetamine as well as suspected stolen goods.
Police will allege those items were stolen in a burglary committed during the past fortnight at the Henty Bay Caravan Park on Dutton Way.
The 39-year-old man was arrested and is currently assisting police investigators with their inquiries.
He's expected to be charged with offences.
"A small amount of methamphetamine and suspected stolen goods were seized during the execution of warrants at neighbouring addresses," Detective Sergeant von Tunk said.
"A man was arrested and it's likely he'll be charged with offences including possession of drugs and there will also be consideration of charges relating to the suspected stolen goods."
Anyone with information about the burglary is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
