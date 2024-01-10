Man waiting to be sentenced charged with more serious offences

A Warrnambool man in his late 20s due to face Geelong court later this month has now been charged with new serious criminal offences.
Jayden Bourke appeared in a magistrates court earlier this week after being arrested in Warrnambool last weekend.
He was due to appear in the Geelong Magistrates Court on January 30, 2024 for a deferral of sentencing, where it was expected his previous matters would be resolved and he could be sentenced.
That's become more complicated as Mr Bourke has now been charged with more than a dozen new offences.
Mr Bourke has a significant criminal record but was bailed this week until the January 30 date with strict conditions.
His new offences all relate to breaching court orders.
