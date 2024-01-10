Driver's blood alcohol level was .21 after four failed breath tests

A motorist spotted driving erratically on the Henty Highway recorded a blood alcohol concentration of .21 after failing four breath tests.
Specioze Mukamana pleaded guilty to driving offences dating back to November 2022 in Hamilton Magistrates Court on January 10, 2024.
The court heard police saw the woman driving a white Ford Territory erratically on the Henty Highway before turning into Baker Street where she was intercepted.
She said she had not been drinking but worked with strong cleaning chemicals.
The woman failed four breath tests and was then asked to provide a blood sample which had an alcohol concentration of .21.
Then in May 2023 police saw the same Ford drive on the wrong side of the road and run a red light at a busy intersection.
She was intercepted and failed a breath test eight times.
Police took the keys out of the ignition and the woman refused to accompany them to a police station, instead walking home.
Lawyer Georgia Kramm said in the lead up to the 2022 incident the woman had consumed a bottle of beer before heading to work.
She said the subsequent driving offences occurred in the context of her client being confused by road works and entering an intersection on the wrong side of the road.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the woman's driving was "very irresponsible".
"I do not accept that you had a reading of .21 after drinking one bottle of beer," he said.
"The law says that you are not allowed to drink and drive - simple."
The woman was convicted, disqualified from driving for two years and fined $500.
The magistrate said driving during the period of disqualification was a "serious crime" with potentially "very high" penalties, including jail and more time off the road.
The region's road police nabbed nearly one drink-driver a day during Operation Roadwise, which ran from midnight on December 15, 2023, to midnight on January 1, 2024.
