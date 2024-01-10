Familiar faces salute in second Flaggy 5 run

Warrnambool's Alicia Boyd is a regular at Flaggy 5 fun runs and was delighted with the improvement she showed in Wednesday's second leg of the series.
The annual series, hosted by the Warrnambool Athletics Club, sees competitors run or walk either 2.5 or five kilometres around Flagstaff Hill in a friendly environment.
It is held over four weeks - January 3, 10, 17 and 24 - with Boyd the first female five-kilometre finisher on January 10 and Ben Wallis the first male across the line.
" (I was) a little bit faster than last week so got to be happy with that," Boyd told The Standard.
Boyd, an experienced runner, is fresh off a second-placed finish in the six-kilometre female category of Warrnambool's iconic Surf T Surf fun run which took place on Sunday, January 7.
She is looking forward to contesting the remainder of the Flaggy 5 series before the athletics club's main calendar gets under way.
She praised the Flaggy 5 series which attracted 188 participants to its second race.
"They're fantastic events. The club and the volunteers do a wonderful job in combination with Flagstaff Hill," she said.
"It's a great family-friendly event and with the two distances - run and walk option - there's something for everyone which is great."
Wallis, a regular Flaggy 5 victor, was happy with his result after a challenging few months.
The long distance runner caught COVID 19 in that period while a knee injury and work commitments also impacted his ability to train.
"(I'm) starting to get back and do little things and push the boundaries a bit," he said.
