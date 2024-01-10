Double demand: Influx of tourists puts strain on mobile network

If you thought there was more people in Warrnambool this summer you are probably right - that's if the mobile data network is anything to go by.
People have reported connectivity issues in Warrnambool this summer and Telstra data shows the average number of users on the network jumped by more than 50 per cent just before Christmas.
But on New Year's Eve, usage spiked to be more than double the daily average.
Last summer there was a 25 per cent increase in download data traffic in December and January.
Telstra's regional general manager for Victoria Steve Tinker said that each year across Australia, popular summer holiday spots such as Warrnambool and Port Fairy experienced an influx of tourists which increased usage and demand on Telstra's mobile network.
"Based on previous years, we expect this increased demand to continue into February and then return to normal levels," Mr Tinker said.
"While there have been no impact to mobile voice calls, the increased demand for mobile data can result in network congestion and see data speeds temporarily drop due to this seasonal demand."
Mr Tinker said daily demand for data on the Telstra network nationally was increasing 30 per cent each year, and it was constantly upgrading its 11,700 base stations across the country to keep up with demand or looking to build new sites.
"Telstra is progressing well with the construction of a new base station near Logans Beach and barring unforeseen circumstances, we expect to have this site on air by the end of April this year," Mr Tinker said.
"We also have approval to build a new base station at Bushfield, and this site is currently in the detailed design stage.
"While we don't have a firm switch on date as yet, we are working towards having it operational in the first few months of 2025."
