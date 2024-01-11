Civil engineer backs call to bring back local road repair crews

A civil engineer specialising in pavement geotechnics has backed calls from south-west residents to bring back local repair crews to fix the region's crumbling roads.
Dozens of locals, including veteran south-west road builder Bruce Couch, have contacted The Standard over the past 18 months to demand a return to dedicated local road repair crews.
Mr Couch, who built and maintained the roads around Warrnambool for 40 years, said the region's road network had been degrading since the Country Roads Board was abolished in 1983.
"Back in those days they used to have local crews dotted all around the south-west, all dedicated to maintenance in their specific area," Mr Couch told The Standard in late 2022.
"(Now) you see these cars with Vic Roads written on the side, driving about, jumping out and filling holes with a shovel. Or they have a truck that sprays a bit of tar and some stone, but they always just drive on again, they never do a proper repair job.
"That won't last five minutes."
Federation University civil engineer Dr Amin Soltani said he completely agreed maintenance should be done by local crews.
"You've basically described the whole idea and the soul of pavement management, which again in this day and age is completely overlooked," Dr Soltani said.
"At the end of the day the people who maintain that structure should be local. It just makes sense.
"A local person is familiar with the type of traffic that uses the road, the application of the road and all the issues and challenges specific to that road."
Dr Soltani said local crews would represent a bigger upfront cost for the government, which may be why they were abolished in the first place, but he said they would undoubtedly save money in the long term.
"What you're doing is dedicating people in a very organised structure to maintain this huge investment that we have," he said.
"Building a road is an investment for a nation, or government, it's a lot of money. You'd think if you were spending so much money you'd want to protect your money, but it seems they don't care about their money, which is a bit odd."
Dr Soltani said modern technology meant local maintenance could also be more effective and less labour intensive than it used to be.
"In this day and age we have technology that allows us to detect issues really quickly without a local person visiting the site," he said.
"Things like drone technology and AI predictive models could tell us when there's high likelihood of an issue on a section of road and we could send a local person to check."
He said you still needed the local knowledge to assess and repair the road, but the whole process would be much more efficient.
"Keep in mind that a road is part of a community, so it makes sense that the community is actually involved with the management of that road," he said.
"The community knows what socioeconomic impacts of the road and its maintenance or failure would have on the region.
"The current technology is really advanced. So combining that with the traditional (local) approach would be perfect.
"If you added some money to that it would be even better."
Dr Soltani said road dilapidation didn't tend to lead to "catastrophic failures" that could be directly tied to deaths, which meant it was more likely for the government to ignore roads, especially in the country.
"The types of issues road failures cause aren't really extreme like a building collapsing and people dying. The stakes are lower, so there's a lot of wiggle room and grey area to work with," he said.
"That allows the state government to play around with the budget.
"One year they'll be generous and another year completely deprive the road network from the funds it really needs.
"Unless the issue can result in a catastrophic failure and they know that with certainty, they will ignore it."
