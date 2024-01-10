Bias on bowls: Best bowlers picked for region sides championships

MANY of the West Coast Region's best lawn bowlers will compete in the annual Bowls Victoria region sides championships contested between the 16 playing areas on Saturday, January 13, 2024 in Ballarat.
The finals will be contested on Sunday, January 14.
West Coast Region, which encompasses the Western District Playing Area (Warrnambool and surrounds), Corangamite Playing Area (Colac, Camperdown) and Far Western Playing Area (Portland, Hamilton), will be represented by 12 men and 12 women who have been selected from the three playing areas.
The competition is broken into two groups of eight - gold and silver - ranked by past performances.
These groups are then split into two sections of four. On Saturday the teams will play the other three teams in their section with the highest-ranked teams in each section playing off on Sunday in the final.
West Coast is in the gold section in the men's competition, having been promoted from the silver section after a strong performance in 2023.
It will play in section one and is playing at Sebastopol Bowling Club.
WDPA has seven representatives in the team. The WDPA players selected are Scott Boschen (Koroit), Mark Bowles, Wayne Cooper and Ben Cornick (all Warrnambool), Darren Gordon (Dunkeld), Darren Grant (Mortlake) and Leigh Johnson (City).
The West Coast women's team is in section one of the silver competition, playing at Victoria Bowling Club in Ballarat.
The WDPA has five players in the team - Maureen Drennan, Steph Hunt and Kate Lloyd (all City), Lynne Moloney (Warrnambool) and Polly Rabl (Dennington).
West Coast Region teams: Men - W. Cooper, D. Grant, M. Bowles, W. Collihole (skip) L Johnson, D. Gordon, R. Jeffs, S. Boschen (skip) M Swan, B Cornick, S Williams, J Armstrong (skip); Women - J Pollock, L McCabe, L Buchanan, M Drennan (skip), E Baulch, K Lloyd, S Hunt, R McMahon (skip), L Moloney, H Murnane, P Rabl, C Trotman (skip).
Dennington Bowls Club will hold its Annual Tom Clarkson Memorial open fours tournament on Sunday, February 25 starting with a bacon and egg roll Breakfast at 8.30am for a game start at 9.30am.
Inquiries can be directed to club secretary Phillip Ross on 0438 827 533.
Western District Playing Area 2023-24 pennant bowls season resumes in the coming week with round 11 of midweek occurring Tuesday, January 16 and weekend round 11 following on Saturday, January 20.
There are only four rounds to be completed in each of the pennant competitions prior to finals.
The top-four ladder positions of the respective four divisions in the midweek competition are as follows:
Division one: City Diamonds are holding top spot on 99 points with a margin of 10 points over their nearest rival in Timboon Maroon on 89 points followed by City Sapphires on 79 points and Koroit Orange currently fourth on 62 points.
City Diamonds will compete against lower-placed Lawn Green at City on January 16 while interestingly, Timboon Maroon will play host to its nearest rivals City Sapphires.
Division two: Dennington Jets are on top with 84 points, City Pearls second on 77 points, Timboon Gold third on 68 points and Port Green in fourth spot on 67 points.
Division three: Leaders are Mortlake Purple on 60 points only slightly above Lawn Blue on 58 points with City Zircon on 50 points and Port Red in fourth spot on 42 points.
Division four: Two City teams, in Jade and Topaz, are in the top-two positions both on 62 points, closely followed by Mortlake Green on 61 points and Koroit Yellow in fourth spot on 48 points with the latter being hosted by City Topaz this round at City.
