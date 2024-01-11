New Japan Street tanks will prevent 'one in two-year' flood, council says

Warrnambool City Council says a new underground storage system beneath Japan Street will prevent flooding in "one in two-year" events but some residents are sceptical.
Acting chief executive officer Peter Utri said the system had been "designed to prevent flooding from occurring in 50 per cent AEP events (one in two year)".
AEP stands for annual exceedance probability - or the chance an event will happen in any given year.
A 50 per cent AEP event in Warrnambool would mean 15.8mm of rain in a 90-minute period, or 20mm over three hours.
By contrast, on January 7, 2024, Warrnambool recorded 51mm in less than 90 minutes.
When it voted to build the storage tanks, the council said Japan Street's vulnerability meant it flooded in a 50 per cent AEP event. But it's not clear the new system would help in such a scenario.
Aside from January 7, the only day in the past year to record a 50 per cent AEP rainfall was February 2, 2023.
Japan Street resident Paul Harris said he remembered the water forming a "river" on the footpath on that day but it never reached where the new entrance pits had been dug for the storage tanks.
Mr Harris says because of the way water flows down the footpath on Japan Street in an intense rainfall event it would have to pool significantly before entering the new storage system.
"They've built it at the wrong end of the street, it's all too far away. For the water to actually get high enough to go into this storage system, we are all going to be flooded already," he said.
But the council said in a more severe scenario such as a one in 20, or one in 50-year event the storage would be overwhelmed by the volume of water, although Mr Utri said it would "reduce the impact" of a one in 20-year event.
Mr Harris said in a less serious event he would be flooded because the water wouldn't reach the tanks and in a more serious event he would be flooded because the tanks would quickly be overwhelmed.
"I really don't see the point of what they've built," he said.
"We were so excited they were doing something but it's been a huge let down."
After voting to spend $1 million on the project in June 2023, Warrnambool City councillors downplayed its impact.
"Look, this won't stop the flooding, there's still a risk with the heavy downpour," Cr Ben Blain said.
"But it's another step in the right direction to try and protect one of the lowest lying areas of our city."
Cr Richard Ziegeler said "it's probably not the be all and end all".
"I think we're on a hiding to nothing given that that particular area has always been wet and soggy through the winter time," he said.
The Standard asked the council whether spending $1 million on such a marginally useful project represented good value for money but it declined to respond.
The project was scheduled for completion in late October, 2023, but still wasn't finished when the flash flooding hit on January 7. The pipes channelling water to the new storage tanks hadn't been connected with the State Emergency Service confirming at least one of the pipes was blocked with sand bags.
The council said the system "still helped to capture floodwater and alleviate some of the flooding".
Mr Utri said there were several reasons the project was running behind.
"The original award had a practical completion date of October 27, 2023, however this date was dependent on the supply of the cells for the contractor with a three-month lead-time common in this supply area," he said.
"Works commenced within the Japan Street installation on September 18 with an anticipated two-month construction period.
"Varying factors ranging from groundwater and rock to authority related management resulted in this time frame approaching the Christmas period."
Mr Utri said final works - including the installation of a final pit and re-asphalting the road surface - would be "completed in coming weeks".
