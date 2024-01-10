The Standardsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Blue take bragging rights in country week's local derby

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
January 10 2024 - 5:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool Blue, led by bowler Oscar Ritchie, celebrate a wicket. Picture by Anthony Brady
Warrnambool Blue, led by bowler Oscar Ritchie, celebrate a wicket. Picture by Anthony Brady

Warrnambool Blue co-coach Matt Noonan acknowledged it was an all-round team performance that helped his side register a satisfying victory over its local rivals in round four of the under 17 country week tournament at Port Fairy on Wednesday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.