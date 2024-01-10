Blue take bragging rights in country week's local derby

Warrnambool Blue co-coach Matt Noonan acknowledged it was an all-round team performance that helped his side register a satisfying victory over its local rivals in round four of the under 17 country week tournament at Port Fairy on Wednesday.
Noonan's team chased Warrnambool Gold's total of 54 for the loss of just three wickets in the Twenty20 fixture to become the only unbeaten side remaining in the competition.
Blue skipper Sam Allen led the way with the bat and was 25 not out when his team surpassed the total.
"It's always good to beat Warrnambool, especially when you're playing against your mates, I think the boys loved it as well," Noonan told The Standard.
"I'm very happy with that, the boys bowled really well, we've just kept the run on that we've had earlier in the week and carried right through.
"No one really bowled a bad ball. There was just some very good cricket out there from our boys."
Noonan said Blue spinner Brock Gannon was "very impressive" with the ball, alongside others.
"He's been impressive all week, he's playing senior cricket and it can really show," he said.
"His spin has been fantastic.
"Mack Mills was good again. Really everyone who had a chance with the ball did something with it, even Jack Lenehan who hasn't had an opportunity to bowl, he managed to take a scalp. You could tell he was pretty happy with himself."
Meanwhile, Horsham finished 6-113 after Wimmera Mallee set them a total of 85 from its 20 overs while South West batted on to make 5-109 in response to Portland's total of 99.
Earlier in the day teams played the first round of T20 fixtures.
In Port Fairy, Warrnambool Blue downed Hamilton by 39 runs while at Davidson Oval Warrnambool Gold triumphed against South West by five runs.
Horsham prevailed against Portland by 72 runs.
