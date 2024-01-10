Consistent teenager sets standard with three wickets in thumping win

A Port Fairy youngster has fired with the ball to lift Warrnambool Blue to its maiden win of the Horsham under 15 junior country week carnival.
Emerging seamer Jack Wagg snared 3-13 against Wimmera Mallee on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Coughlin Park to guide his side to a comfortable 101-run win.
Wagg did the bulk of the damage early, ripping apart the opposition's top-order with three scalps.
Earlier in the day, Warrnambool Blue's Mitch McCosh (30) and Josh Campbell (29) were in the runs to set up a competitive total of 156 before rolling the opposition for 55.
Warrnambool Blue mentor Jason Mungean said his side was spot on with the ball and impressive in the field.
"We won the toss and batted and I thought 150 was defendable," he said.
"A bit disappointed we couldn't post a few more runs. We lost early wickets but I thought Mitch batted really well in the middle.
"With the ball we were just spot on, attacked the spot and got rewarded. We took our chances as well in the field."
Mungean said Wagg - a left armer - was indicative of the consistency among the team's bowlers.
"He bowls at the stumps and gives himself every chance which is good," he said.
"He swung it and bowled really well early.
"He's a consistent bowler and puts pressure on the batters which is what you need to do."
He said the pitches were making for some excellent cricket so far this week in Horsham.
"They've left a bit of grass on them so the ball does a bit early but flattens out over the course of the day," he said.
"So it's pretty even with bat and ball. You'll get your opportunities with the new ball if you're good enough and that's the same with the bat."
In remaining matches on Wednesday, Horsham (10-113) defeated South West (9-111) in a thriller and Mount Gambier (4-292) racked up the runs in a thumping win against Hamilton Green (9-172).
