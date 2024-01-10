Accused man who breached bail after terrorising widow back on the streets

A Warrnambool man who terrorised an 88-year-old widow in her own home and then repeatedly breached his strict bail conditions is back on the streets again.
Nicholas Powell, 21, was previously charged with going to the vulnerable widow's Warrnambool home three times in November 2023, the last time at 9.15am when he allegedly grabbed her by the scruff of her dressing gown and then robbed her.
Police crime scene officers allegedly found the man's right index fingerprint inside the home which led to his arrest.
Powell spent about 20 days in pre-sentence detention before successfully applying for bail in the Supreme Court of Victoria before Justice John Champion on Thursday, December 21, 2023, but with strict conditions.
He spent about two weeks in South West Healthcare before being released back into the community.
Powell was re-arrested after he breached his bail conditions by either failing to report to police or not being home within curfew hours.
He pleaded guilty to the bail breaches in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on January 10, 2024.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the offending was "not a joke".
"This is serious," he said. "This is about whether you want to spend the next six months in jail."
Lawyer Xavier Farrelly said his client could refuse to take vital medication in custody but not on the streets due to Powell being placed on a compulsory community treatment order.
The magistrate said court documents seemed to suggest Powell was law abiding when his mental health was properly treated in the community.
He said he was willing to defer sentencing on the "administrative offences" Powell had pleaded guilty to.
Mr Lethbridge adjourned the matter until February 6 when Powell is expected to plead guilty to theft offences in Warrnambool's Koori court division.
He will face the mainstream division of the court again on January 25 for a contest mention hearing into the charges relating to the elderly victim.
Those include two counts of aggravated burglary, trespass, robbery and unlawful assault.
The magistrate said his reasons for the deferred sentence were all contained within the Supreme Court Justice's "very detailed and careful explanation" for why he was prepared to bail Powell in December last year.
He said the reasons included Powell's young age, it being his first time in adult custody and his complex mental health history and diagnoses.
