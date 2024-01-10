Show jumper honoured to win prestigious Magic Millions senior event

Warrnambool export Jessica Pateman says it is a great "thrill" and honour to win the 2024 Magic Millions Showjumping senior event.
The Warrnambool-born Pateman, who now resides in Connewarre near Barwon Heads and Geelong, triumphed at the prestigious teams event - the richest showjumping event in Australia - held on the Gold Coast on Sunday, January 7.
Pateman, riding home bred Celso alongside team members Robert Palm with Jaybee Vibrant, Rhys Stones with Night Shade and Nick Taliana with Adesman for Equine International Airfreight, were victorious in the senior final.
In total, 48 riders were selected from the expressions of interest stage and then randomly assigned to teams to compete in the event.
"It's great, there were a lot of spectators there so it's always great to ride in front of a really big crowd and for a lot of money," she said.
"We're thrilled. It's great that the Magic Millions put the event on. It's fantastic that businesses like Equine International Airfreight can put their money up and buy a slot and give us the opportunity to ride."
Pateman said as a collective the plan coming into the event all worked out perfectly.
"We've all known each other for a long time and had a bit of a plan from the outset in terms of what order we wanted to compete in," she said.
"We had one of our stronger riders come out first and then I rode last as one of the more experienced combinations on the team. One of our middle two riders (Nick Taliana), on one of our lesser experienced horses, he ended up stepping up and probably jumping the best round of the day.
"I rode last for our team. What happens is the first three combinations go and they then work out your score and you're seeded before the last riders go. Our team was in the lead so you have an advantage of knowing what you have to do to win."
For full showjumping results, head to www.magicmillionspolo.com.au
