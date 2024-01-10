The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

'We're devastated': Tasty Plate founders shocked, saddened over closure

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated January 10 2024 - 4:31pm, first published 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasty Plate closed the doors to its Fairy Street cafe on Monday. Picture by Anthony Brady
Tasty Plate closed the doors to its Fairy Street cafe on Monday. Picture by Anthony Brady

The founders of Warrnambool's Tasty Plate are "devastated" with the demise of the business.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.