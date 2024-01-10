Nursing, medicine popular choices as uni campus' numbers grow

Nursing, medicine and marine science are proving to be the most popular courses at Warrnambool's Deakin University.
Deakin University campus director Alistair McCosh said while specific numbers would become clearer after second round offers on Friday, January 12, 2024, initial enrolments were strong.
He said all 15 places in the city's first medical degree had been filled while there was strong interest in nursing.
Mr McCosh said he hoped some students would choose to remain in the city when they completed their course.
"Nursing has been really strong at the campus for many years and we expect to have a similar intake for 2024," Mr McCosh said.
The city will also offer an occupational therapy course for the first year.
Mr McCosh said he believed there was also good interest in this course.
"We're confident we will have a sizeable cohort of students in that course," he said.
Offering the degree in the city is good news for the region, which is experiencing a shortage of occupational therapists.
The campus will also welcome at least 20 international students in 2024, Mr McCosh said.
"We are looking at having an increase in the number of international students," he said.
"We're waiting on visas and confirmation of acceptance but we will have at least 20."
Mr McCosh said the interest came mainly from students in the Philippines, Sri Lanka and Thailand.
Nursing is proving popular at all Deakin University's campuses, according to Pro Vice-Chancellor for Teaching and Learning Professor Helen Partridge.
"Our health-related courses continue to be highly sought-after as the nation faces unprecedented demand for experts in these professions," Professor Partridge said.
South West TAFE's Warrnambool campus has had an increase in enrolments for 2024, according to chief executive officer Mark Fidge.
Nursing and child care are proving popular, as are a number of trade courses and agriculture.
