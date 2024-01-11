New housing estate proves popular to people wanting a sea-change

Blocks of land in the first new housing estate built in Peterborough in 15 years are up for grabs.
Falk and Co agent David Falk said seven of the 20 blocks in the Newfield Estate on MacGillivray Road had been sold.
Mr Falk said there had been a steady stream of interest in the blocks, which are located 200 metres from the beach.
The blocks range in size from 738-square metres to 1017-square metres and range in price from $425,000 to $520,000.
Mr Falk said the town remained a bit of a hidden gem.
"We have seen a number of people making the sea-change over the past few years," Mr Falk said.
"I think people need to understand just how beautiful Peterborough is, it is very understated.
"There is so much to explore in the area and at a reasonable price only half-an-hour from Warrnambool and two hours from the Bellarine Peninsula."
Mr Falk said there had been inquiries about the land from all over the state.
"The majority of the inquiries have been from the Bellarine Peninsula," he said.
"They love that Peterborough is still a seaside hamlet nice and relaxing without the crowds.
"There are a lot of people from there Ballarat and of course the local area."
Moyne Shire Council received a planning application for the housing estate early last year.
Properties in the south-west are proving popular with a growing number of people looking to make a sea or tree-change.
