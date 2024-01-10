Warrnambool-born woman to head nation's arm of global meat network

Warrnambool-born Stacey McKenna will head up the Australian arm of a global network of women working in the meat industry.
Ms McKenna was announced as the Australian chair of Meat Business Women (MBW) in January 2024.
She is taking over from the Australian Meat Industry Council (AMIC) which had been the territory partner since 2019. She will work on partnerships and events for the next three years.
Ms McKenna brings to her new role a wealth of experience in the Australian red meat industry.
She is the industry affairs manager for The Midfield Group and a director of Skill Base Australia, a registered training organisation dedicated to up-skilling workers across the meat supply.
"I'm passionate about supporting all areas of the meat supply chain," she told The Standard.
"It's an exciting time for people to get involved. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to drive the initiative to new levels. It's important we have a forum to connect with other women in the industry and offer more chances for people to connect, learn, share knowledge and support under the new independent arrangement in the industry."
Meat Business Women was established in the UK in 2015 as the only professional global community for women working across and connected to the meat industry. The group now has more than 1000 individual members globally.
International chair Laura Ryan said Ms McKenna was the perfect partner for MBW to embark on its next phase of growth in Australia.
"Stacey is passionate about the red meat sector," she said.
"Stacey has a great knowledge of key industry matters, great contacts across the sector and an impressive track record of industry advocacy. She will have even more scope to partner with a large range of businesses and build new programmes for our members, backed by dedicated time and investment to grow MBW in Australia."
Ms McKenna will lead her first BMW conference on March 20, 2024. Tickets via www.meatbusinesswomen.org
