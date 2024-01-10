The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool-born woman to head nation's arm of global meat network

By Tim Auld
Updated January 10 2024 - 1:29pm, first published 1:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stacey McKenna has been announced as Meat Business Women's new territory partner for Australia. Picture supplied
Stacey McKenna has been announced as Meat Business Women's new territory partner for Australia. Picture supplied

Warrnambool-born Stacey McKenna will head up the Australian arm of a global network of women working in the meat industry.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.