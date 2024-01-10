Alcoa pledges 'continued Portland alumina supply' despite refinery closure

Aluminium producer Alcoa says the decision to close its Kwinana refinery south of Perth will not endanger the supply of alumina to its Portland smelting plant.
Alcoa announced plans to "fully curtail production in 2024 at its Kwinana Alumina Refinery" on January 9, with the facility to start winding down operations in coming months.
The Kwinana closure will put at least 750 people out of work, but Alcoa has guaranteed there will be no knock on effects for Portland and its other refineries in Western Australia, Pinjarra and Wagerup.
"Production at the Pinjarra and Wagerup refineries is not expected to be impacted by the curtailment at Kwinana," Alcoa said in a media release.
A spokesperson for Portland Aluminium said while the Kwinana plant had supplied a portion of the alumina smelted at the Portland facility, it would be able to transition to other sources.
"In terms of any impacts to Portland Aluminium from the curtailment announcement today; we receive about five per cent of the smelter-grade alumina Alcoa produces in WA here at the Portland smelter," the spokesperson said.
"We will ensure alumina supply to Portland continues, either from our other WA refineries or from elsewhere around the globe."
Portland Aluminium announced in March 2023 it would reduce aluminium production at the plant to 75 per cent of its 358,000 tonnes-per-year capacity.
Alcoa's Western Australia refineries produce about 9.5 million tonnes of alumina each year, with the Kwinana refinery contributing about 20 per cent. Portland Aluminium receives the majority of its alumina from those three refineries.
Alcoa chief operations officer Matt Reed said the decision to close the 60-year-old Kwinana facility was a result of several factors including operating costs, market conditions, poor quality bauxite ore, as well as the age of the plant.
The facility - which had been forced to operate at 80 per cent capacity since January 2023 - had been losing hundreds of millions of dollars, including a net loss of $130 million in 2023.
Mr Reed said the company was committed to Australia in the long term.
"We remain committed to WA and Australia in the long-term and will continue to assess options for the refinery, monitoring the factors that have led to the curtailment decision," Mr Reed said.
Portland Aluminium is the largest employer in the region, with 540 direct employees and a further 220 contractors. The company said in 2022 it put $68 million into the Victorian community through direct salaries, wages and benefits and $179 million in Victorian supply contracts.
It announced a nine-year energy deal with AGL in August 2023, which would begin from 2026 and appeared to secure the long-term operation of the plant.
