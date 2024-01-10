The Standard
Alcoa pledges 'continued Portland alumina supply' despite refinery closure

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated January 10 2024 - 4:27pm, first published 1:32pm
Alcoa has guaranteed the Portland aluminium smelter won't be affected by its decision to close the Kwinana refinery south of Perth.
Aluminium producer Alcoa says the decision to close its Kwinana refinery south of Perth will not endanger the supply of alumina to its Portland smelting plant.

