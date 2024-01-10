'They're on fire': Outdoor garden train set a growing obsession

When Laang's Adam Edge wants to take his model trains for a run he only has to step outside into his home garden.
His steam locomotives will be among those on display at the Warrnambool Model Train Exhibition this weekend.
Adam said he decided to build a track in his front garden about five years ago after his wife, Ann, bought him his first locomotive.
His replica Hunslet Jack carries a name plate with his wife's name - the rolling stock he designed and built himself using a 3D printer.
Adam said four Hunslet Jacks like his were built for a quarry in the UK, and there is just one left.
For Christmas, he got a larger Bagnall industrial locomotive which had its first run in the garden last week ahead of this weekend's model railway show.
To cater for his growing collection of trains, he is in the process of extending his garden tracks.
"I've liked trains my whole life," Adam said.
"When the Westcoaster steam train used to run, Dad and myself would go chase it in the fire truck every Sunday."
Running the trains outside is "just what you do" with that scale of track, Adam said. "The sheer scale makes it difficult to do anything inside with it," he said.
"I think there might be something said if I had these on fire in the house any more than I currently do.
"They're steam engines. They're on fire. They're gas-fired."
At 18, Brodie Roberts is one of the youngest members of Warrnambool's Model Railway Club and has his own growing collection of trains.
It was Thomas the Tank Engine that first sparked his interest in all things trains.
It went from just a small train set on the floor, to having to store it under his bed but when his little brother moved to a bigger bedroom, Brodie moved his trains in there.
"Now the spare room's got a big train table in it. There's a whole room for all of it now," he said.
Brodie is also building his own train layout. "It's a work in progress," he said.
While he started with HO gauge trains he has also started collecting the smaller N-gauge trains for when he moves out of home.
"By the time I move out of Mum and Dad's house I might not have a huge house right away so I thought I better collect some small stuff so I keep myself entertained," he said.
Brodie will be helping set up the train show and man the train sets which the public will be allowed to use.
The model train show will be held at St Joseph's Primary School on Saturday, January 13, 2024 from 10am-5pm and Sunday, January 14 from 10am-4pm.
Entry is $10 for adults, $5 for children and $25 for families.
