Behind the stumps: Milestone leader embracing captaincy challenge

As a leader on and off the field, Brierly-Christ Church young gun Campbell Love is still evolving and finding the right balance.
But the 21-year-old first-year captain in the Warrnambool and District division one competition is "absolutely loving" the opportunity to guide his cricket club into a new era, following in the footsteps of his uncle Matt.
Love, a member of the club's maiden division one premiership in 2019-20 as a teenager, reached his 100th senior match for the Bulls on day one against the Northern Raiders on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Despite a few years away from the club playing with Strathfieldsaye in Bendigo at first XI level, it's been a journey which has crept up on the all-rounder.
It's safe to say he's packed plenty into his senior career already.
"I had absolutely no idea actually (about the milestone) until somebody told me the other day," he said.
"It's a nice feeling but it'll be even better if we can come away with the win on Saturday. That's the most important thing.
"Looking back, I've played under a lot of people and had some success along the way. I was 17 when I played in the division one flag, so I've been at the top of success and also at the bottom.
"We're now somewhere in the middle at the moment and want to get back up to the top."
He said the captaincy challenge was something he was embracing, both as a leader and in improving his own cricket.
"You've got to find that balance of being that leader and being a mate for everyone," he said.
"I've handled it well I think, finding the balance and having a joke with the boys.
"It's forced me to become a leader more quickly, it's my first time being a senior captain so it's pushed me along a bit more.
"I'm probably more focused on others now and trying to help and push them along.
"I've got a few more eyes to look on but I'm absolutely loving it."
Love said he had been lucky enough to learn and play under some terrific leaders.
"I've had some help over the years with the Murphys (Mark and Nathan), took little things away from what they did," he said.
"I've been coached by (Jason) Mungean, my uncle Matt (Love) was there for a few years as well, so I've always had someone to look up to and learn from. Jason Greer is there this year and he's great to lean on."
The Raiders will resume at 0-4 after the Bulls posted 183 on the opening day.
Mortlake export Georgia Wareham's rapid rise into one of the world's best bowlers continued in India with the leg-spinner taking the most equal wickets across the recent Australia versus India limited-overs tour.
The 24-year-old made use of the spin-friendly conditions in the ODI and Twenty20 series, taking 12 wickets across five matches with a best of 3-23 in Wankhede.
Wareham, who will line-up for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women's Premier League in March in India, has now played a total of 74 international matches for Australia, capturing 91 wickets.
Warrnambool and District Cricket Association export Brody Couch lined up against his old Premier outfit Geelong on the weekend and caught the eye with a rapid spell of bowling.
The Melbourne Stars-listed quick, who now plays for Northcote, struck three early wickets against his old team to finish with 3-18 from four overs, with Port Fairy's Joe Medew-Ewen also impressing with 2-13.
Couch backed it up later in the day against Carlton to snare 2-22 as he pushes for his first appearance in the Big Bash League this season.
