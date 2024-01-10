American challengers ready as classic entries surpass triple figures

TEN American challengers are among the 105 entries for the 51st Flying Horse Bar and Brewery Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic.
Support for the Australian three-night speedway showcase at Allansford's Premier Speedway has pleased general manager Michael Parry.
USA stars Sheldon Haudenschild, Chase Randall, Aaron Reutzel, Carson Macedo, Rico Abreu, Justin Peck, Cory Eliason, Riley Goodno, Kalib Henry and Brock Zearfoss have committed to the iconic race.
Peck and Goodno will tackle the classic for the first time.
Parry said the international cohort would add to the high-calibre racing.
"It's a great achievement. We are still recovering since COVID and to get 10 again (is great)," he told The Standard.
"The important thing is it's the quality - they are all quality drivers and that's important.
"These guys are the top runners over in the states in their respective series such as World of Outlaws and what's formerly known as All-Star Circuit Champions now High Limit.
"The majority of them are all affiliated with those series."
Other big-name contenders include American-based Australian Kerry Madsen - a three-time classic winner - and past winners James McFadden, Lachlan McHugh, Jamie Veal, Corey McCullagh and reigning champion Brock Hallett.
Tasmanian Chad Gardner, Gippsland's David Dennison, Mount Gambier's Parker Scott, Hamilton's Dane Court and New South Welshman Lachlan Caunt are first-time entrants as is Queenslander Tyler Stralow, who will race for a Geelong-based team.
Western Australian pair Kris Coyle and Kye Scroop are also among those aiming to test their luck.
Parry said the club was rapt with the entries with Sam Walsh, Ben Morris and Warrnambool's Grant Stansfield nominating in the past 24 hours to bring the total to 105.
Drivers can still nominate but incur a late-entry fee.
"It (the field) is fantastic, considering the cost to the teams to race these days and still get over 100, we're absolutely rapt," Parry said.
"No doubt hosting the Australian sprintcar championship the week after has helped. There's a couple of WA teams that don't always come to the classic that are nominated."
One noticeable absentee is multiple winner and American-based Australian Brooke Tatnell.
The classic runs from January 19-21.
