Camperdown property sparks interest from tree-changers keen to exit city

Tree-changers from Melbourne and Geelong have shown interest in a property at Camperdown.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
'Carinya', which is being sold by Ray White Camperdown, is on the market and is expected to fetch between $880,000 and $950,000.
Owner Elise McKinnon said there were about 30 parties who inspected the property last weekend, January 6-7, 2024.
Mrs McKinnon said when she moved into the property with her husband Xavier, who is a vet at Hampden Vet Clinic, the previous owners left them a note.
"When we bought this home the previous owners left us a beautiful card that said 'we hope you are as happy in this home as we have been'," Mrs McKinnon said.
"That's how we feel. We would love for another family to enjoy this place and make memories as we have."
Mrs McKinnon, who moved to Camperdown from Melbourne after a successful career in television, said the town was a perfect place to live and bring up a family.
The four-bedroom property has a heated indoor swimming pool, a tennis court and views of Mount Leura.
It is located on a 3200-square metre block and has a three-car garage and workshop.
"It's a great place for a tree change as nowadays so many people can work from home and commute to work so instead of living in the city or a small home, they could enjoy Carinya and all it has to offer," she said.
The town and its relaxed pace of life is a far cry from Mrs McKinnon's previous life in Melbourne.
Her career credits include working as a model on The Price is Right, presenting alongside Peter Brock on Channel Seven's Incredible World of Records and presenting on a number of other television shows.
Since moving to Camperdown, Mrs McKinnon started a local charity - A Helping Hand - and she runs her own media business.
The couple and their three children Luca, Oscar and Daisy will remain in the area.
Mrs McKinnon's comments come after it was revealed last year a growing number of city workers were considering a tree-change due to the rising cost of living.
The Regional Australia Institute found three in five Australian city workers didn't believe their salary is enough to keep up with the rising cost of living.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.