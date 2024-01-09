Thieves break in to main street cafe, steal money from cash register

Thieves have targeted a Heywood cafe with money stolen from a cash register overnight on January 9, 2024.
Portland police crime scene officers and detectives are expected to attend the scene of the burglary in Edgar Street on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.
A police spokeswoman said the cafe was broken into between 3pm on Tuesday and 6.30am on Wednesday.
"At this stage we know a small amount of coins was stolen from the till," she said.
It comes after at least half-a-dozen businesses in Heywood's Edgar Street were "absolutely inundated" by flash flooding on January 7, with many left counting the cost of building damage and lost stock.
More to come.
