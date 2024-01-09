'Probably the difference': Coach praises all-rounder's late innings knock after win

Some late hitting from a spin-bowling all-rounder proved pivotal in Warrnambool Gold's 63-run win over Horsham during under 17 country week on Tuesday.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Number eight batter Jacob Murphy struck a quickfire 49 not out off just 44 balls to see his Gold side post a mammoth 7-243 from 50 overs in the round two fixture at Allansford Recreation Reserve.
Top-five batters Matthew Gome (45), Ted Hunter (43), Josh Slater (49) all made valuable contributions for the victors but it was Murphy's knock that had the most impact, according to Gold coach Declan Bourke.
"(We had) lots of starts that didn't really convert but it was probably a good thing, everyone got a hit," he told The Standard.
"Jacob Murphy at the end, 49 not out, it was probably the knock that we praised the most just because they were handy runs and in the end that was probably the difference between the two sides."
Murphy, who also took 2-50 with his tweakers in an all-round team bowling performance, was pleased with his batting heroics.
"It was good," he said.
"I just went out there, did my role, tried to hit them around towards the end and put some extra runs on the board for us to defend."
The win is Warrnambool Gold's first of the carnival after their opening round clash with Wimmera Mallee was washed out on Monday.
Bourke was thrilled to see his side clinch its first points.
"If you drop today (Tuesday) you go into the third day and you're sort of chasing tail, so it was good," he said.
"A good toss to win, runs on the board and they did the job with the ball."
The Gold mentor said converting starts with the bat and fielding were areas his side would address.
"Converting and probably in the field we were just a bit sloppy," he said.
"You get a big score on the board and you just get a bit complacent but they did the job, they took 10 wickets.
"(With the) T20s tomorrow (Wednesday) I think if you field poorly it can be pretty tough."
Meanwhile, South West registered a commanding 59-run win against Hamilton in Port Fairy.
South West skipper Ryan Mottram top-scored in his side's innings of 192 before teammate Edmund Walsh (4-16) did the damage with the ball.
Hamilton bowler Riley Casey impressed, snaring 4-26.
In the final under 17 fixture, Portland proved too strong for Wimmera Mallee, prevailing by 157 runs at Walter Oval.
Kade Wilson (57) top-scored for Portland while teammate Eamon Drew claimed 4-14.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.