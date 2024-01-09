The Standardsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

'Probably the difference': Coach praises all-rounder's late innings knock after win

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated January 9 2024 - 6:56pm, first published 6:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Some late hitting from a spin-bowling all-rounder proved pivotal in Warrnambool Gold's 63-run win over Horsham during under 17 country week on Tuesday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.