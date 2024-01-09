Golden touch: All-rounder stars for team in impressive display

A standout all-round performance from an emerging Mortlake all-rounder guided Warrnambool Gold to a comfortable win against South West in round two of the Horsham under 15 country week tournament on Tuesday, January 9.
Sam Wareham crafted 50 with the bat before turning it on with the ball, snaring figures of 4-10 as his team ensured it would get its country week campaign off to the perfect start with a 60-run win.
Co-coach Simon Rea, who described the talented teenager as a "natural all-rounder", said he showed some dominant signs.
"It was a pretty fantastic knock at the top from Sam," he said.
"His control opening was great and stood out, he probably dominated the bowling a bit, and made his presence felt in the game."
Rea said the confidence of Wareham's batting shone through with the ball, where he was the game-changer.
"He then bowled beautifully and backed it up," he said.
"He played a fantastic game."
Warrnambool posted 158 after winning the toss and batting, with Pomborneit's Fletcher Tolland dominating with ball in hand to snare figures of 5-33 to lead the way for his side.
Alongside Wareham, who hit five boundaries in his 75-ball knock, Lachlan Rea (28) was also in the runs.
South West was never quite in the contest despite a fighting 36 from Albie Cheeseman, dismissed in the 37th over.
"It was a really good win, the lads batted first and really built that start to the innings, but probably tailed away a bit towards the end," Rea said.
"Nate Johnson and Zac Smith then got us up to 158 with some late hitting which was important."
Rea said after a frustrating washout on the opening day on Monday it was wonderful to get back to playing cricket.
"They're frustrated teenagers when there is a washout and can't play cricket so they were walking around not sure what to do (on Monday)," he said.
"But they did a great job in getting the grounds up, the facilities were first-class given consideration to all the weather we had."
In the other under 15 fixtures, Horsham defeated Hamilton Gold by 47 runs and Portland downed Wimmera Mallee by 17 runs.
Warrnambool Blue's clash with Mount Gambier was not finished by the time of publication.
