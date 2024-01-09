The Standardsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Golden touch: All-rounder stars for team in impressive display

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated January 9 2024 - 7:05pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mortlake's Sam Wareham, pictured on Tuesday, had a day out with bat and ball. Picture supplied
Mortlake's Sam Wareham, pictured on Tuesday, had a day out with bat and ball. Picture supplied

A standout all-round performance from an emerging Mortlake all-rounder guided Warrnambool Gold to a comfortable win against South West in round two of the Horsham under 15 country week tournament on Tuesday, January 9.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.