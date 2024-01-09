The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Lengthy legal process results in Supreme Court judge issuing warning

AT
By Andrew Thomson
January 10 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lengthy legal process results in Supreme Court judge issuing warning
Lengthy legal process results in Supreme Court judge issuing warning

A Hamilton man accused of forcing his way into a woman's home and knocking her unconscious has withdrawn a Supreme Court bail application after a judge warned it was an abuse of process.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.