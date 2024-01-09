Lengthy legal process results in Supreme Court judge issuing warning

A Hamilton man accused of forcing his way into a woman's home and knocking her unconscious has withdrawn a Supreme Court bail application after a judge warned it was an abuse of process.
Jason Ford, 46, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court in February last year on charges including aggravated burglary.
The court heard he attended a Hamilton property on October 15, 2022, arriving between 9.30pm and 10pm and knocking on the front door.
A 51-year-old woman opened the main door but kept a security screen shut.
Mr Ford allegedly asked the complainant if she had a problem and asked to see her partner, who he had previously loaned money.
When the alleged victim said the man was asleep, Mr Ford allegedly pushed his way through the front door.
A detective said the property had been raided by police four times in five years and there were 11 drug reports relating to the address.
Mr Ford was bailed at that time with strict conditions, including an overnight curfew, that he reside in Broadmeadows and not be within 100 kilometres of Hamilton.
Then in October he pleaded guilty to breaching bail and trafficking methamphetamine in a separate case.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge jailed Ford for the time he had served in custody since being arrested - 150 days.
He said Ford had a poor criminal record and if he continued to come back to court charged with similar offences, the jail terms would just get longer.
He said trafficking methamphetamine was a "very serious crime which caused great harm in the community" and there was a commercial context to the offence.
The magistrate said Ford should soon be released from custody, but he was still on bail in relation to his original charges.
Later that month Mr Ford was committed to stand trial on those original four charges of aggravated burglary, assault and attempting to pervert the course of justice.
Police allege Mr Ford tried to organise a witness to provide a false alibi from prison during a taped conversation.
He was released on bail after the committal but within weeks was intercepted and charged with drug impaired driving (testing positive to methamphetamine), unlicensed driving and driving an unregistered vehicle.
Mr Ford's bail was revoked in the County Court late last year.
A lawyer is trying to get Mr Ford into drug rehabilitation before his pending trial.
Warrnambool County Court will host a record eight sittings this year in an effort to clear the region's COVID-19 pandemic backlog, with the first circuit starting in late January.
