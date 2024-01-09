Nurses, child care workers desperately needed in south-west region

Warrnambool is in desperate need of registered nurses and child care workers, job advertisements reveal.
Are-able chief executive officer Tom Scarborough told The Standard these two roles, along with sales assistants, hospitality and retail workers had the highest number of ads in recent weeks.
Despite the need for workers in these industries, there had been a 5.6 per cent decrease in the number of vacancies advertised in recent months, Mr Scarborough said.
He said a large number of vacancies required higher education qualifications.
"As of October 2023, 39 per cent of advertised vacancies required skill level one (Bachelor's degree or higher), while only 13 per cent sought candidates with Certificate I or secondary education," Mr Scarborough said.
"This indicates a prevailing preference for higher-educated individuals in the positions advertised."
Mr Scarborough encouraged people seeking work to explore the opportunities on offer with Are-able.
"Today's job market demands a diverse skill set and this data highlights the growing preference for jobseekers to already have the skills and training needed to start work and be productive from day one," he said.
"At Are-able, we believe in empowering individuals at all levels of education and experience, and we will continue working to bridge this gap by providing opportunities and support to ensure that everyone has a chance to succeed, regardless of their educational background."
Mr Scarborough's comments after The Standard revealed last week a number of hospitality businesses were still struggling to find staff.
Bojangles owner Simon Mugavin said the Warrnambool business had been "extremely busy" over summer.
He said the restaurant was busier than last year.
However, this has also resulted in a need for additional staff.
Mr Mugavin has spoken to The Standard previously about receiving very few inquiries about job vacancies in recent years.
He said this had been an issue since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mr Mugavin said he hadn't had difficulty in nearly four decades finding employees - until now.
In previous years he said he would have a pile of resumes on his desk, but now "I don't even have one".
"We're not getting many inquiries about jobs," Mr Mugavin said.
