Under the Auld Pump: The day Don bowled to a West Indies cricket legend

Heywood-born Don Sherwell has enjoyed a whirlwind journey in cricket which includes the rare chance to bowl to one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He goes Under the Auld Pump to discuss playing, umpiring, his health battles and much more.
AT A GLANCE
DON SHERWELL
Born: In Heywood on December 8, 1947.
Children: Briony, Abbey.
Parents: Ken and Anne. Siblings: Norm. Robert, Gail, Wendy and Robyn.
Education: Heywood Primary School before going to Portland High School.
Sporting highlight: I could name a few highlights but the one of bowling to and meeting former champion West Indian test cricketer Gary Sobers was very special.
Don, can you tell me how it came about that you met Gary Sobers?
It would have been in 1963 or 1964. Gary Sobers was working part-time as a sales representative for a well-known soft drink company while he was playing cricket in Australia. He had been working in Mount Gambier and was invited to Portland High School to promote cricket. It was a very big thing at the time that he came to the school because everyone had heard of Sobers. I'll never forget he was to have a bat in the practice wicket area and a few of the lads were to bowl to him including me. We were on the bottom oval at the school and Sobers proceeded to hit the balls over 70 metres past the young bowlers' heads. I had bowled a few balls to him and he had belted the ball over my head and then the next minute I bowled one to him and it got through his guard. I was really excited - to this day a couple of my old schoolmates still talk about that achievement. Sobers went on to be the captain of the West Indies and was elected the cricketer of the year on many occasions during his career.
How old were you when you started playing competitive cricket?
I was 11 when I started playing senior cricket for Heywood. There was no under-age cricket in the district back in that era. I'll never forget we played sides including Heathmere, Drumborg, Gorae and the abattoir workers from Portland's Borthwicks had a side in the competition. I was fortunate to have played in a premiership side for Heywood in the 1968-69 season when we defeated Portland. I ended up making 83 runs in that game. I made the move to Melbourne for work opportunities and played in the old South Melbourne United Churches competition for a couple of years before playing sub-district cricket with Camberwell. I played mainly in the seconds and thirds. AFL identities Bob Rose and Don Davenport were senior coaches at the club. I then went and had four years playing for Mansfield. We won the flag in the 1976-77 season before I came back to play for South Portland. The Portland Cricket Association put me in its hall of fame in 2006 and that was a great honour to be acknowledged. My cricket career and my life was turned on its head in 1994.
What happened to you in 1994?
I had been suffering with back problems for more than two years and after various check-ups it was found that I had a tumour on my spine. Doctors said my spine was only holding on by a thread and if it wasn't operated on straight away there was a big chance I would end up in a wheelchair. I had the operation at the Royal Melbourne Hospital plus various treatments and was lucky enough to come back and play competitive cricket. I made the move from Portland to Camperdown in 2004 and played veterans cricket representing Victoria country and South-West Vets cricket before I played for Boorcan. I was living in Camperdown and it made sense to play with Boorcan while I was there I took over as the president of the South-West Cricket Association for five years but once again my health took a turn for the worse in 2020. I was diagnosed with multi-myeloma and received extensive treatment at Warrnambool's cancer centre in 2021 while that was happening I still had issues with my back. The doctors found out my L5 had been basically eaten away by the cancer. I went to Melbourne's St Vincent's Hospital in 2022 for an operation on my back they inserted 10 screws in my back and two of those were 100 millimetres long.
Don, how is your health now?
I'm in pretty good shape. I can't complain once you get into the health system you see some people who are a lot sicker than you. I go back every four months for scans and checkups to see all is well. I've been lucky to have had such great medical people in my corner there to help me. They have all been sensational at the various hospitals I've been in over the journey and I've also received wonderful support from my family and friends. I've found that you've got to try and find positives in what ever curve balls that are thrown at you. We're here to live and we've just got to keep on going. The other thing that has played a big part in my life has been cricket whether that's been as a player, administrator or umpire. I just love watching or playing cricket. I've made some wonderful friendships in my time in cricket and I'm grateful to all those people that have reached out and supported me whether it be in the veteran's competition which has seen me make numerous overseas trips or in the local competitions.
What's your involvement in cricket now?
Last year I umpired in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association. I umpired in division two games and also umpired in colts cricket and the country week colts cricket. This week I'm umpiring in the under 17 country week cricket again and then the under 13s next week. Nirranda Cricket Club president Michael Walsh asked if I would like to take up the role as vice-president of the club and I jumped onboard. It's been great to give the club a hand. The club has been in existence for 125 years and does a remarkable job. We've got some wonderful young players coming through the grades and the future is looking really positive. The club has some great sponsors who are very generous.
