Under the Auld Pump: The day Don bowled to a West Indies cricket legend

I'm in pretty good shape. I can't complain once you get into the health system you see some people who are a lot sicker than you. I go back every four months for scans and checkups to see all is well. I've been lucky to have had such great medical people in my corner there to help me. They have all been sensational at the various hospitals I've been in over the journey and I've also received wonderful support from my family and friends. I've found that you've got to try and find positives in what ever curve balls that are thrown at you. We're here to live and we've just got to keep on going. The other thing that has played a big part in my life has been cricket whether that's been as a player, administrator or umpire. I just love watching or playing cricket. I've made some wonderful friendships in my time in cricket and I'm grateful to all those people that have reached out and supported me whether it be in the veteran's competition which has seen me make numerous overseas trips or in the local competitions.