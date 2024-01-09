Lake Pertobe was once so dry, Frank used it as an airstrip

The city council might be trying to manage water in Lake Pertobe but there was a time it was so dry Warrnambool's Frank Harrington used it as an airstrip.
When the drought hit in 1967, Mr Harrington - who was then an aerobatics pilot - saw an opportunity to use it to land his Tiger Moth.
"We had a big drought and the lake dried up. It wasn't beautified then or made into a park or anything. It was just a big swamp," he said.
"It dried up but the mud was still about 18 inches deep."
But on the edge of one of the lakes - which is today covered by water - was a hard sand area near Jetty Flat.
Mr Harrington went to the necessary authorities and got permission to use it to land his two Tiger Moth planes.
"I used to do aerobatics and airshows," he said.
Taking off from Lake Pertobe, Mr Harrington would take the plane out over the sea.
"I did 108 landings," he said.
"I flew out of there for four months roughly but then of course the weather broke so we gave it away. We couldn't do it."
Mr Harrington spent a lot of time at Lake Pertobe in his younger days because when it was full of water he used it for water skiing. "I used to ski on here on the boat," he said.
Mr Harrington said when talks about beautifying the area started, he suggested putting in an airstrip parallel to the railway line for visiting pilots but that idea didn't gain any traction.
Mr Harrington, now 89, said it was Australian aviation pioneer Charles Kingsford Smith who inspired him to take up flying.
He said he grew up hearing from his father about Smith's visit to the south-west in the early 1930s when he landed on Killarney Beach.
Smith was famous for piloting the first transpacific and first flight between Australia and New Zealand.
Smith and co-pilot John Pethybridge were flying from India to Singapore as part of their attempt to break the England-Australia speed record when their plane disappeared in November 1935.
Warrnambool City Council is currently seeking feedback on its $6.2 million integrated water management plan for Lake Pertobe.
