Renos on the way: Gymnastics club gets new lease on life

Gymnastics has been given a fresh new face with the city council handing over operations of the facility to the Warrnambool club.
And renovations at the showgrounds building are on the cards now that paperwork for the lease of the facility has been ticked off.
City councillors unanimously backed the changeover in July 2023 which came into effect in January 2024.
Warrnambool Springers Gymnastics Club president Shelly Mutton said the change had been driven by the club which wants to grow the sport in the region.
Ms Mutton said the "parting of ways" with the council would allow them to take the club in a more competitive direction.
"The way it was running before, the council ran the program here and Warrnambool Springers Committee ran the competitions on the weekends," she said.
"We're not doing that anymore. That is now going to be Strive Gymnastics so the girls will represent Strive with different leotards."
The change is in line with how other gymnastics clubs operate, and means less work for the committee, Ms Mutton said.
"It's got a bit of a fresh face and new things happening," she said.
Helen Papaevagelou, who owns Strive Sport Management which also runs Beachside Tennis Academy, said they had been waiting for the lease to come through so they could start renovating to make it more friendly for parents.
"We'll get heating and cooling and putting in a little kiosk/cafe to serve coffees," she said.
Ms Mutton said the council had handed over all the equipment with the lease - some of which the committee owned any way.
And while Ms Papaevagelou had already bought some new equipment, she would work with the committee to fundraise to upgrade other equipment.
"We are definitely looking at renovations and upgrades and a lot more programs coming through," she said.
The sport is growing with many of the competitive classes almost full, and recreation classes about to open for registration.
"There's been a lot of demand," Ms Papaevagelou said.
"It's really been very busy.
"I'm looking at a lot more holistic approach to coaching and all of our kids' wellbeing."
