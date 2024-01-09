Power of the pen: Long-time scorer reaches 400-game milestone

Port Fairy holds dedicated first XI scorer and club volunteer Phillipa Hodgens in such high reward it views her as its 12th player each week.
The former long-time secretary and passionate member, who hails from Bessiebelle, has been one of the driving forces of the cricket club for decades and for 29 years has filled many roles, including a stint as president and committee member.
But most notably it's her precision with the pen as the club's official scorer which keeps her actively engaged these days.
Hodgens brought up her 400th first XI game as scorer on Saturday, January 6 on the first day of the division one clash against Mortlake - an incredible feat which has seen her witness premierships in 2004-05, 2010-11, two Twenty20 flags and a Sungold Cup win.
Since first picking up the pen to score in a game at Koroit against East Warrnambool in 1996-97 in B grade, it's been an unrelenting passion of hers.
"I do absolutely love it, I love being around the club and it's a wonderful club and the team is just terrific," she told The Standard.
"I love cricket, I love watching cricket and scoring makes you feel part of the game and makes you concentrate on every ball.
"I'll keep doing it for as long as they let me."
While technology has changed across the journey, particularly in scoring matches, she is adapting with the times and still thriving.
"It's different, I don't enjoy scoring digitally as much as pen to paper but I guess we move with the times," she said.
She said the current division one group, led by first year captain-coach Alastair Templeton was already one of the most talented she'd seen.
"It's one of the best teams in a long while, it's great to see, " she said.
"They're doing very, very well."
It's fair to say Hodgens is viewed as a lucky charm and a beloved club person.
"When you're there as long as she has been you become part of the fabric of the place," Pirates president Stephen Dwyer said.
"Whenever you're at the club you kind of just expect she's going to be there, that's just the way it's always been.
"I was lucky enough to play for 15 years or so with her as the scorer and she basically is just a part of the team.
"We celebrated a couple of premierships and we counted her as part of the team, she builds these relationships with the teams she scores for.
"Looking at it from her perspective, she sees turnover of players and meets all these new people, and it's a new team this year so she'd have her favourite teams."
Dwyer said her impact on the club had been "immeasurable".
"Her impact is that she's always there when you need her, she's rock solid, dependable and you don't have to worry about that role, it's always filled," he said.
"If you've got six or seven of those types of people your club tends to fly. Her impact has been immeasurable and we're grateful."
