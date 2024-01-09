'Back to the drawing board': Job loss hits Tasty Plate participant hard

Aaron Skinner loved working at Tasty Plate's cafe in Warrnambool.
It's a job his father David believed he would have for life.
Aaron, who has autism, was one of 14 participants who learnt the cafe and the catering arm of the business were ceasing operations on Monday, January 8, 2024. The closure impacts 19 staff and 14 people with a disability.
David said it was devastating news.
"I can't understand it," he told The Standard.
"Aaron loves it. He's worked there since the beginning."
David said he believed the reality of the closure would take a while to sink in for his son, who is 32.
"He was supposed to be working there today (Tuesday)," David said.
"He just goes in and gets on with his work - they've always said he's good at his job."
David said Aaron worked at Tasty Plate three days a week and at Are-able in the e-waste department one day a week.
He hopes Aaron will be able to secure additional work with Are-able.
"It's back to the drawing board for Aaron," he said.
"I don't want him to sit at home - I want him to get out on his own and do things on his own."
David said he feared there would not be enough available positions for all the Tasty Plate participants with Are-able.
"There will be a lot of people looking for jobs - this will change the lives of a lot of people," David said.
Leonie Guld was shocked when she read a lack of participants was one of the reasons the business would cease operating.
Her son, who is is 23 and has costello syndrome and minor mobility issues, completed a four-week trial at Tasty Plate.
Mrs Guld said her son had always loved cooking and dreamed of working in hospitality.
However, he was told there was not a position for him after the four-week trial.
"We had been working as a family for a number of years with a goal for him to join Tasty Plate," Mrs Guld said.
"He was working for one day a week but at the end of the trial he was turned away."
Mrs Guld said she was told her son would need one-on-one support from a staff member at the cafe, which was the reason she was given for the decision.
She said she was shocked because her son had the funds in his NDIS plan to cover one-on-one support for at least six months.
"At the time I was told Tasty Plate was changing direction and their goal was to get them into mainstream employment in two to three years," Mrs Guld said.
She said it was extremely hard to tell her son he couldn't continue working at the cafe.
"He was devastated - he loved it," Mrs Guld said.
"They said he was great with deliveries because he loved talking to people and his confidence had increased, his speech had improved."
Mrs Guld said her son had now found employment at the Little Acorn Cafe in Terang, which he loved.
"He loves it there, they've been so good to him," Mrs Guld said.
Brophy Family and Youth Services chief executive officer Francis Broekman told The Standard on Monday the business was no longer viable.
He provided this response to The Standard's questions about Mrs Guld's son's trial on Tuesday.
"While we're unable to comment on specific participants, we worked thoroughly with all potential participants to ensure Tasty Plate was a suitable option for participant and program," Mr Broekman said.
He said the aim was to support participants to achieve their individual hospitality and interpersonal goals while adhering to compliance standards.
"Our foremost priority was to create a safe, enriching and valuable experience for each participant at Tasty Plate.
"The closure brings disappointment to all involved - internally among our staff and participants, and externally for our community, which has cherished the program for over a decade.
"We share in the sadness and disappointment felt throughout the community."
The announcement came after The Standard reported in October last year business was booming at the cafe.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell said she was concerned about the future employment prospects of participants.
"This was such a specialised concept that was developed by someone who understands the needs of people with a disability because she has a child with a disability," Ms Britnell said.
"The concept was to give an individual an opportunity to contribute to the society they live in and feel valued and rewarded."
Ms Britnell said she feared there would not be enough places for the participants at other places that provide opportunities for people with a disability.
"I'm concerned about how this will affect the mental health of the participants and their families and I'm worried about the enormous stress the short notice has caused," she said.
Ms Britnell said the community was incredibly supportive of the enterprise.
She said Brophy should consider other options for its future.
"Brophy need to consider handing it back to the community," she said.
