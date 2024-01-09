Warrnambool's largest undeveloped commercial parcels of land on the market

Warrnambool's largest remaining commercial site is on the market.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Two sites on the eastern side of Gateway Plaza, which was purchased by Newmark Capital in April last year, are on the market through Harris and Wood and Colliers real estate agents.
Harris and Wood agent Danny Harris said he believed there would be a high level of interest in the sites.
"We're expecting interest at a national level," Mr Harris said.
The sites, which would be ideal for a range of retail or commercial ventures, offer 46,000 and 8900-square-metres and are set on two titles.
Mr Harris said they could be purchased individually or as a whole through an expression of interest period.
"The owner is hoping to determine the appetite of the market," Mr Wood said.
He said the sites were ideally located next door to Gateway Plaza and would be perfect for retail operations, a commercial operation, office space or a motel.
"There's a lot of flexibility with the site which would make it suitable for a range of options," Mr Wood said.
He said the sites were expected to sell in a multi-million-dollar deal.
Meanwhile, the city's Coles CBD site is still listed as on the market.
The site was expected to fetch a record price of about $13 million for the city through an expressions of interest process that closed on November 22.
However, the 4048 square metres, which has a 20-year lease commitment with Coles and options until 2048, is listed as for sale on the Commercial Real Estate website.
It was last sold in 2016 - the second time it hit the market since since it underwent a redevelopment in 2008.
The selling agent was contacted for comment on the sale.
The former home of The Standard on Raglan Parade is also listed for sale.
The annual rental income for the building, which is leased by The Orange Door, is more than $300,000, the Burgess Rawson listing reveals.
It has a seven-year lease until 2028 and two further five-year options through to 2038.
When the building sold back in 2021, Wilsons agent Mark Wilson said there had been a lot of interest from buyers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.