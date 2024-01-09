The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool's largest undeveloped commercial parcels of land on the market

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated January 9 2024 - 12:18pm, first published 12:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The commercial sites to the east of Gateway Plaza are being sold via expressions of interest.
The commercial sites to the east of Gateway Plaza are being sold via expressions of interest.

Warrnambool's largest remaining commercial site is on the market.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.