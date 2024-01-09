'He sets an example on the training track': Powerhouse club welcomes boom recruit

REIGNING premier Nirranda is bullish about what a boom recruit can add to its quest for a Warrnambool and District league three-peat in 2024.
Former Panmure captain and assistant coach Louis Kew has crossed to the Blues.
The versatile footballer, who finished third in the league's J.A Esam Medal last season, will join brothers Brady, Archie, Noah and Jack and sister Layla at Nirranda.
Blues coach Nick Couch said Kew's signature was a major coup for the club.
"That was the real reason for coming to Nirranda - just the family connection," he told The Standard.
"We'd been trying for a couple of years to get him purely for that contact with the family but Louis might have just thought it was time to come (now) and we are happy to have him."
Couch said Kew's leadership would be invaluable as would his pace out of the back line.
"We probably lacked a bit of leg speed and he'll definitely bring that to us," he said.
"I haven't locked him in anywhere but he plays his best footy off the half-back flank.
"I am happy to try him up the ground and through the midfield as well. He's fit, he sets an example on the training track.
"He shows leadership in work rate and hopefully directing a bit more traffic on the ground."
Kew is playing football for Northern Territory Football League club Waratah during the WDFNL off-season.
The Blues will start pre-season training at Nirranda on Monday, January 15 and will then train at Deakin University in Warrnambool on the Wednesday.
