The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

'He sets an example on the training track': Powerhouse club welcomes boom recruit

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated January 9 2024 - 2:26pm, first published 1:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louis Kew will leave Panmure and play for Nirranda in 2024. Picture by Anthony Brady
Louis Kew will leave Panmure and play for Nirranda in 2024. Picture by Anthony Brady

REIGNING premier Nirranda is bullish about what a boom recruit can add to its quest for a Warrnambool and District league three-peat in 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.