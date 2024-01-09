The Standard
'Greenfields site would struggle for funding': Club backs AquaZone upgrade

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated January 9 2024 - 3:25pm, first published 12:06pm
A lift would make a revamped AquaZone site more accessible for people. Picture supplied
A $57 million upgrade of AquaZone rather than a new $80 million aquatic facility on a greenfield site has got the backing of Warrnambool Swimming Club.

