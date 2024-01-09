'Greenfields site would struggle for funding': Club backs AquaZone upgrade

A $57 million upgrade of AquaZone rather than a new $80 million aquatic facility on a greenfield site has got the backing of Warrnambool Swimming Club.
President Suzie Wellens said the club hoped the public got behind a refurbishment of AquaZone rather than a greenfield site which was unlikely to attract state government funding easily in the tight economic climate.
"We think the $57 million refurbishment will suit the public as well as the fact that it's feasible and it could be done in stages," she said
"It's got a lot more potential for attracting funding. It ticks all the boxes.
"A greenfield site would struggle for funding, it would take an exceptionally greater amount of time to get that funding."
Warrnambool City Council in December 2023 adopted a new aquatic policy which revealed the existing pool had "reached the end of its useful life". Consultants identified three options, build a new centre on a greenfield site for an estimated $80m, a $57m major upgrade of the existing facility or repair works.
Banking on getting funding for a greenfield site could mean the community would miss out, Ms Wellens said, and put the current site at risk of being closed down because of the constant repairs it needs.
"It's had its time. It's served its purpose," she said.
"We've outgrown it. Our time has come.
"The site itself is a really good site and it has the potential to become something much bigger and better."
Ms Wellens said the current plans for a revamp of AquaZone needed some fine tuning but being able to retain an outdoor pool was a "real winner".
She said a lot of the new facilities had 50-metre indoor pools, but the community liked the outdoor pool - which in the new plans would be half covered with a roof.
"It would be great to have 10 lanes instead of eight," she said.
About $10 million alone was needed to construct a new 50-metre pool and refurbish the current pools. This first stage would also include partially covering the outdoor pool and installing additional changerooms and spectator seating.
Stage two would improve access from the car park, expand the gym and add a warm water pool, sauna, spa and steam room.
Ms Wellens said the club felt a greenfield site may not be as accessible as the central location, especially for schools and the elderly.
The new facility would include a lift to make it easier for people to access the site from the car park.
"Even though a sporting hub would be fantastic for the town, I don't think that if it was somewhere different it would be as accessible," she said.
The possibility of being able to keep their clubrooms was also behind their decision to back the AquaZone site.
"Within our clubrooms is a lot of history," Ms Wellens said.
"We like the fact that we're very close to our facilities which we wouldn't have that access if it was a greenfields site."
If councillors backed a decision to redevelop AquaZone on the current site rather than move, the swimming club would look to work with sponsors and fundraise to refurbish the clubrooms.
"It won't be in the time where my children swim but that's not why you be part of a committee or a club. You're always there for the future, you're building the foundations," she said.
"Just the fact that it's gone from possibly down the bottom of the top 10 to being at the top is really exciting."
Ms Wellens said they were happy to work with the council to get something that the major users are happy with and ticks all the boxes for the general community.
"It's vitally important that the facility's renewed," she said.
The facility, which was first built in 1962 and underwent a revamp in 2002, is currently under review by the council which is seeking public feedback on the site's future. Feedback can me made on the yoursaywarrnambool.com.au
