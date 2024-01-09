Father and daughters diving into mini tri challenge

A Warrnambool family dipping its toes into triathlon racing will be among those contesting a mini series designed to encourage more people to take up the sport.
Matt Macgregor, who has a history of marathon running, will take part in Warrnambool Tri Club's mini series at Blue Hole on Thursday, January 11 alongside daughters Charlotte, 15, and Bella, 11.
Matt, 47, will complete the 200m swim, 7km ride and 2km run course solo while the sisters will team up.
Charlotte will dive into the swim and bike legs with Bella to tick off the run section.
Matt, who works at Saputo, said the family started to get involved in triathlons about 12 months ago.
"I have been marathon running a lot longer. I am starting to get used to the whole three now," he said.
"I just want to finish it and see if I can't beat the girls."
The proud dad said it was important to be active as a family.
"I want to encourage them to get out and do things," he said.
"It is something different, a bit of exercise."
Charlotte is a year 10 student at Merri River School and relishes competing.
"I quite enjoy it because I do a lot of sport at school," she said.
"I am a good swimmer and rider."
Bella, who will start year 7 at Warrnambool College in a few weeks' time, said it was important to "try your best".
"(I like) getting out and trying new things," she said.
The MacGregor family is also eyeing the Warrnambool foreshore triathlon on February 11 and Killarney super tri on March 3.
Those events feature longer distances and they might enter as a team and complete one leg each.
The tri club's mini series runs on January 11 and 18 at Blue Hole. Both nights have a 6pm start.
