When preparing for a new school year it's natural to want the best for our children, from the tops of their head to the tips of their toes.
And while rocking a new haircut may be desirable, it's choosing their footwear that's really important.
According to Emily Smith, resident podiatrist for Australian children's shoe retailer, Shoes & Sox, shoes have a major role in the posture and foot alignment of a growing child.
"Shoes that are too big can cause fatigue, pain, and tripping," she said. "Meanwhile, shoes too small can cause toe deformities, blisters, and can impact the general foot and arch development."
Emily recommends seeing a fit expert to ensure the shoes they wear each day provide them with the comfort and support they need to thrive at school.
1. When to shop
"As the day goes on, feet tend to swell and fatigue. Therefore it's best to opt for an afternoon appointment, or late morning, if you have an early bird! This ensures the school shoes are fitted when your child's feet are at their biggest and sorest."
2. Invest in quality and avoid second-hand
"While I appreciate the rising cost of living is a huge factor in decision-making, spending a little more now can save you money in the long-term as you won't have to replace shoes as often and the potential for problems are significantly reduced.
Soles made with rubber, good quality leather and double stitching around toes will give shoes a longer life. "Second-hand shoes or hand-me-downs from siblings are already moulded to the original wearer's feet, are usually structurally compromised and can trigger issues for growing feet."
3. Choosing the shoe style
"While every school has different shoe requirements, opting for a sports style school shoe for active kids or leather shoe for less active kids is advisable," said Emily.
"Leather is durable, can be maintained with polish and is also breathable, helping with odour neutralisation and sweat absorption."
4. Think width and length
Emily said certain brands are more suited to a wider foot, while others fit a narrower foot. Ensure the length and the width of a child's foot is supported from all sides.
As kids are getting ready to go back to school, remember to get their eyes tested since children don't often complain of vision difficulties. This is usually because they just don't realise they are seeing differently to everyone else.
It's important parents can recognise the signs of a vision problem - squinting, head turns or tilts, moving closer to see things, reading difficulties or poor attention with near tasks.
A comprehensive optometry exam for school-aged children ensures their eyes are healthy and also examines binocular vision - how well their eyes are aligned, how they move and coordinate together, and how well they focus for near tasks.
Problems with binocular vision can cause symptoms such as eye strain, fatigue, headaches and poor concentration. Solutions to help may include prescription glasses or vision therapy eye exercises.