Back to school 2024: Tips for how to choose the right shoes

When preparing for a new school year it's natural to want the best for our children, from the tops of their head to the tips of their toes.

And while rocking a new haircut may be desirable, it's choosing their footwear that's really important.

According to Emily Smith, resident podiatrist for Australian children's shoe retailer, Shoes & Sox, shoes have a major role in the posture and foot alignment of a growing child.

"Shoes that are too big can cause fatigue, pain, and tripping," she said. "Meanwhile, shoes too small can cause toe deformities, blisters, and can impact the general foot and arch development."

Emily recommends seeing a fit expert to ensure the shoes they wear each day provide them with the comfort and support they need to thrive at school.

1. When to shop

"As the day goes on, feet tend to swell and fatigue. Therefore it's best to opt for an afternoon appointment, or late morning, if you have an early bird! This ensures the school shoes are fitted when your child's feet are at their biggest and sorest."

2. Invest in quality and avoid second-hand

"While I appreciate the rising cost of living is a huge factor in decision-making, spending a little more now can save you money in the long-term as you won't have to replace shoes as often and the potential for problems are significantly reduced.

Soles made with rubber, good quality leather and double stitching around toes will give shoes a longer life. "Second-hand shoes or hand-me-downs from siblings are already moulded to the original wearer's feet, are usually structurally compromised and can trigger issues for growing feet."

3. Choosing the shoe style

"While every school has different shoe requirements, opting for a sports style school shoe for active kids or leather shoe for less active kids is advisable," said Emily.



"Leather is durable, can be maintained with polish and is also breathable, helping with odour neutralisation and sweat absorption."

4. Think width and length