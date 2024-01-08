Driver accused of putting road users in danger held in police custody

A 30-year-old Portland man has been remanded in custody accused of using a vehicle in a reckless manner, placing a woman in danger.
That is alleged to have happened on Sunday, January 7, 2024 in Portland and his other charges include breaching bail and breaching court orders.
Daniel Murrell appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, January 8, where he did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody.
He was due to appear in Portland Magistrates Court on Tuesday, January 9, for a mention hearing on separate charges.
Mr Murrell is accused of driving at a female motorist, slamming on his brakes and stopping across two lanes and driving up the wrong side of the Henty Highway.
Police will allege he stopped following the woman when she went to the Portland police station.
On Monday Mr Murrell told the court he has had discussions with a lawyer and wanted to try and resolve his charges in relation to three separate incidents on his next court date, January 23.
He said he expected to have further discussions with his lawyer who would be talking to police.
Asked about what he intended to do, Mr Murrell said he was unsure as yet.
"I want to get it all sorted out on the one day," he said.
Mr Murrell said he had no issues with drugs, his mental health, self harm, disability, physical injury or medications.
Mr Lethbridge remanded Mr Murrell in custody until January 23.
