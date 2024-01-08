Man on last chance to do community work or he faces imprisonment

A middle aged man who refuses to do community work has been given one last chance - or he was told he will be jailed for one month.
Paul Templeton appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, January 8, for breaching his community corrections order and was to be resented on his original changes.
On November 20 Templeton was in court for breaching the same order after he failed to do community work.
The court heard Templeton, who has also been charged with a separate weapons offence, has only done two hours of his 60 hours of community work as part of his CCO.
A lawyer said Templeton had ongoing health issues including a disability due to curvature of his spine.
"It got worse during the corrections order. He's in constant pain. He just found everything too much," she said.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the community work involved a craft program - "not the most onerous requirement".
He said unless Templeton provided compelling medical evidence he would be jailed.
"You have been around the block. You know what's going on. You either do the community work or we'll cut it out in custody," he told Templeton.
The further hearing of the case was adjourned until January 8.
"By then you need to have made a serious start to your unpaid community work," the magistrate warned Templeton.
Obviously that had not happened.
Mr Lethbridge said people who committed crime were charged, appeared in court and received punishment - "that's how a civilised society deals with crime".
He said Templeton's offending involved drug driving, driving while suspended and failing to answer bail.
The magistrate said if Templeton was jailed he would go into custody and serve his time in prison.
"Likewise, if you are sentenced to perform unpaid community work that's not optional. You do it or cut it out in custody," Mr Lethbridge said.
"You agreed to do 60 hours of unpaid work."
The magistrate told Templeton to either do the community work by July 15 or face serving one month in prison.
"You have been warned, do it, it's not optional," he said, increasing the amount of unpaid community work to 75 hours.
